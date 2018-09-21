7 reasons why you can't miss the UK Guitar Show

The brand-new UK Guitar Show is just around the corner! With more exciting performances, gear and features than you can shake a pick at, it's set to be a thrilling weekend of all-round guitar geekery.

Here’s why you can’t afford to miss out…

1. Inspiring artists

Performances from Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss, prog god Misha Mansoor, folk legend Martin Simpson, blues-rock sensation Simon McBride and two more artists yet to be announced are set to inspire and delight on the Main Stage.

2. Gear galore

Get ready to drool over gear from the biggest names in the business; Faith, Peavey, Shergold, Auden, Blackstar, Fender, Ovation, Gretsch, Takamine, Jackson, Vox, Marshall, PRS, Ernie Ball, Music Man, Yamaha, Line 6 and more.

3. Learn something new

Attend workshops, clinics and sessions on a huge range of topics; from rock n roll for beginners, to using harmony, scales and chords to create more interesting melodies within your improvising, all run by experts such as JustinGuitar's Justin Sandercoe.

4. Vintage and rare gear

Get up close and personal with 21 of Rory Gallagher's iconic guitars, including his legendary '61 Strat. Marshall, Vox and Orange will also exhibit landmark amps from the last 60 years, plus expect gear and performances from Seven Decades.

5. Guitarist of the Year

The Guitarist of the Year competitions with PRS and Takamine shine a light on the world’s greatest amateur guitarists. Watch the finalists show off their skills to a panel of star judges live on stage at the UK Guitar Show.

6. Special performances

Don't miss a never-to-be-repeated set of Cream & Hendrix classics from The Cream Experience on Saturday evening, or the Telecaster, Les Paul and Strat-focused sessions played on some of the world’s rarest guitars by the Seven Decades band. Plus, Mick Taylor and Daniel Steinhardt will be bringing That Pedal Show live to the show!

7. It will be an unforgettable weekend

What could be better than hanging around with other guitarists and being surrounded by nothing but guitars all weekend?! The gear hall and performance & workshop schedules are jam-packed, offering a whole lot of fun for guitarists young and old.

The show kicks off on 29 and 30 September - make sure you get advance tickets and save money on the door price, and we'll see you there!