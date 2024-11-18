Here's the Black Friday deal DJs and home producers can't afford to miss - score up to 50% off hardware and software in Native Instruments' epic Cyber Season sale

Native Instruments is rolling out its Black Friday music deals, offering some very tasty discounts on a range of immense music production tools. The headline offer sees it offering a hefty 50% discount on a selection of its instruments and sound packs, including the renowned Alicia’s Electric Keys and Guitar Rig 7 Pro.

Alicia’s Electric Keys captures the soulful tones of Alicia Keys' personal electric grand piano, while Guitar Rig 7 Pro is a versatile amp and effects modelling software with a huge library of amps, cabinets, and effects.

For those looking to expand their sonic arsenal, Native is also offering a 50% discount on its all-encompassing Komplete 15 plugin bundles when purchased alongside their S-Series keyboards. The S-Series keyboards, now in their third iteration, are known for their seamless integration with Native Instruments software and offer high-quality keybeds, intuitive controls, and impressive on-device displays that make finding a sound, tweaking parameters, and much more a cinch.

Komplete 15 itself is a monstrous collection of instruments and effects, covering everything from cutting-edge synthesizers to realistic sampled instruments, making it an invaluable resource for any producer.

Native Instruments cyber sale: Up to 50% off

Native Instruments’ Cyber Season offers up to 50% off top instruments and sound packs like Alicia’s Electric Keys and Guitar Rig 7 Pro. Get half-price Komplete 15 bundles with S-Series keyboards, Maschine+ for £839 (20% off), and Traktor Pro 4 at 30% off. These deals are perfect for producers and DJs looking to upgrade their tools affordably.

Beatmakers, samplers and producers will be interested in the standalone groovebox, Maschine+, which is now available at a reduced price of £839, down from £1,019. Maschine+ combines the intuitive workflow of the Maschine software with the freedom of standalone hardware, allowing producers to create music without the need for a computer. It features a pretty comprehensive library of sounds, powerful sequencing capabilities, and a responsive, tactile interface, making it an ideal tool for live performances and studio sessions alike.

DJs can also take advantage of a 30% discount on Traktor Pro 4, Native Instruments' flagship DJ software. Traktor Pro 4 offers a suite of professional features, including four-deck mixing, a vast array of effects, and advanced track management tools. Its intuitive interface and high-quality audio engine make it a favourite among DJs seeking reliability and creative flexibility in their performances.

These Cyber Season deals from Native Instruments provide a unique opportunity to acquire top-tier music production tools at significantly reduced prices. Whether you're looking to expand your instrument library, upgrade your hardware, or enhance your DJ setup, these amazing deals cater to a wide range of musical needs and preferences. Don't miss out on the chance to elevate your music production capabilities with these exceptional deals.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Looking for more studio-based bargains? Well, be sure to head over to our Black Friday plugin deals page, where we've rounded up the very best offers we could find from the biggest names in audio production.

Below, you'll find epic offers on software that are available right now