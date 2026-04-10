MusicRadar deals of the week: We've found $200 off Fender, $160 off Epiphone, plus hundreds off keyboards and studio gear

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week, where we'll share with you the very best offers from around the web on some of our best-rated musical equipment. As the name suggests, we'll bring you a new batch of exciting discounts every week, so be sure to check back regularly to see what we've uncovered and stay ahead of the game.

Good news if you’ve been putting off a guitar purchase, Guitar Center’s bi-annual Guitar-A-Thon is back, and it’s a big one. There’s up to 30% off thousands of items, which is honestly hard to argue with. There are hundreds off everything from Fender to Gretsch, Epiphone to Taylor, and so much more. So whether you’re after a new acoustic, electric, bass, amp, or pedal, you name it, you’ll find it here. There’s a lot to dig through.

Keys players, this one's for you. Sweetwater's Keyboard Month Sale is live right now, and it's stacked. Korg, Yamaha, Nord, and a whole lot more are all in the mix with some genuinely great prices. Stage piano, synth, workstation, whatever you're after, it's worth a look.

Oh, and don't overlook the Musician's Friend Spring Sale either. Up to 60% off is no joke, and the range covers pretty much everything: guitars, keys, drums, studio gear, the works. Definitely worth a browse while it's on.

Editor's picks

Save $160 Epiphone Les Paul Custom Widow Indigo Burst: was $799 now $639 at Guitar Center We love the look of the Widow here at MusicRadar. And thankfully, this guitar isn't just a looker; it has pretty good pecs, too. You get the seven-ply binding on the body’s top and the headstock, single-ply on the neck and a figured maple top. Each guitar has a pair of Epiphone’s own PAF-alike ProBucker Custom humbuckers, each controlled by dual volume, dual tone controls, all wired up to Orange Drop capacitors and black “speed” knobs as per the Les Paul Custom’s style. Save $160 at Guitar Center.

Save 7% (£30) Yamaha P-45: was £429.99 now £399.99 at Sweetwater For players just starting out on their piano journey, it's vital to opt for an instrument that gives you all the necessary features to learn, without hindering your progress. That means 88-notes, fully weighted keys, sustain pedal and high-quality sounds. Luckily, the P-45 ticks all of these boxes and does so without breaking the bank!

Save $200 Fender Player II Telecaster : was $849.99 now $649.99 at Guitar Center Dressed in an eye-catching British Racing Green getup, this stunning Tele features a contemporary C neck profile with a smooth satin urethane finish, a familiar 9.5”-radius slab rosewood fingerboard and 22 medium jumbo frets. The tonal heart of the guitar is a set of Player Series Alnico V single-coil pickups, and the spec sheet is rounded out with ClassicGear tuning machines.

Looking for more bargains? Check out more recommended sales below:

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.

Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.

You can see more of our product recommendations in our buyer's guides and reviews.

Why you can trust our choices

Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.

We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: