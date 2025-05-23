MusicRadar deals of the week: The Memorial Day sales are in full swing already, here are the best places to score hundreds off music gear right now

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week! Get ready to dive into a treasure trove of fantastic offers on top-rated musical gear from across the internet. We curate a fresh batch of jaw-dropping discounts every week, so be sure to swing by regularly to catch the latest steals.

Now, Memorial Day is still a few days away, but that hasn't stopped retailers from launching sales early. If you head over to Musician's Friend, you can score an impressive up to 50% off a wide range of gear, including $450 off the Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V and so much more. Fender also dropped its sale very early. With up to 20% off guitars, guitar parts, and accessories. If you’ve been saving for something from Fender, this is the perfect time to pull the trigger.

Meanwhile, Guitar Center is offering up to 35% off everything from electric guitars to pianos, PA speakers and drums. The sale runs from now until the 28th, so be quick if something catches your eye.

Now, Sweetwater doesn't appear to be running a traditional Memorial Day sale, but they have slashed up to 50% off guitar pedals fom leading brands such as Universal Audio, Walrus Audio, Morley, Keeley, and more.

US Editor's picks

Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V: $2,999, $2,549

Gibson’s iconic solidbody design is seen here with all the essential appointments, but it also has some extra mojo happening under the hood in the form of a weight-relieved body and advanced pickup controls, including coil split, coil tap, and phasing options.

Pigtronix Constellator: Was $179, now $99

At just $99, the Pigtronix Constellator is a brilliant deal at Sweetwater thanks to a huge $80 reduction. It's an analogue delay pedal that delivers a luscious warm wash that belies its budget price point. It's a seriously underrated bit of gear, and we love the modulated tones it can deliver, as well as the mini size that means it's easily able to fit onto any board.

Fender American Ultra Luxe Strat Floyd Rose HSS: was $2,749.99 now $2,199.99 at Fender For those after a premium-level instrument, the Fender American Ultra Luxe Strat is an awesome guitar. It’s got a massive $550 off, one of the biggest reductions in the whole sale and offers an upgrade on the already versatile Strat sound with its HSS pickup configuration. The Floyd Rose lets you perform some serious guitar acrobatics, and whether you’re playing hard rock or funk licks it will deliver superb guitar tones.

Fender Player Plus Meteora HH: was $679 now $579 at Fender With a $100 reduction in the sale, the Fender Player Plus Meteora HH is a great buy for those looking to step up from a beginner instrument. It’s an incredibly cool looking guitar, and surprisingly ergonomic despite looking very different from others in the Fender stable. Two humbuckers help deliver plenty of girthy mid-range guitar tones, whilst the combo of locking tuners and tremolo let you add plenty of personality to your guitar playing.

Alesis Nitro Max Special Edition: Was $399 , now $349

The special edition version of the 8-piece Nitro Max has all the awesome DNA of the main kit (which comes in black), but this version comes with striking red pad shells and rims, plus red accents on the cymbals and module. If you like to stand out from the crowd, this is the kit for you. Today, you can save $50.

Looking for more bargains? Check out more recommended sales below:

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.

Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.

You can see more of our product recommendations in our buyer's guides and reviews.

Why you can trust our choices

Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.

We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: