I’m telling every producer I know to upgrade to Ableton Live Lite 12 today thanks to a 25% discount on all versions of this 4.5 star rated DAW

One of the most popular DAWs of all-time, Ableton Live is a powerhouse for production, used by artists such as Skrillex, Deadmau5, Tame Impala, Radiohead, Armin Van Buuren, and loads more. If you want to join some legendary producers and up your own production values, then head over to the Ableton site where you can bag yourself a massive 25% discount on all versions of this intuitive music software.

The sale is only on for a limited time, with the deals set to end on the 29th of April, so move fast if you want to bag your copy for less. It's available on all tiers too, so you can grab Intro, Standard, or the flagship Suite versions with a hefty discount.

Ableton Live 12: Huge 25% off

One of our top-rated DAWs has got a 25% discount with this awesome sale over at the official Ableton site. We praised the latest version of Ableton as the biggest update yet of the software, with new instruments, generative MIDI tools, and UI changes making it even more user-friendly. For a limited time, you can bag a quarter off the Intro, Standard, and Suite versions of Ableton Live 12, but make sure you act fast as the sale ends on April 29th.

We gave the latest version a hefty four and a half stars out of five in our Ableton Live 12 review , with our reviewer stating it was “the best update we've seen in over a decade”. The new browser is really powerful, and the MIDI tools and Scale Awareness features are really powerful creative additions that help it maintain its status as not just a great DAW, but a truly brilliant creative tool for musicians.

It includes brand new instruments in Meld and Roar, which are both really great creative tools, but the headline addition is undoubtedly the Drum Sampler, which is super simple to use and quickie became a go-to sampler for our reviewer. While most previous Ableton updates have been incremental, if you’ve been holding off on updating your copy we can wholeheartedly recommend that this be the one you upgrade to.

Included in the sale are all three major versions of Ableton, so whether you’re just getting started or you're making music professionally there’s a version here for you. Intro is available with 16 tracks and 5GB of sounds, the Standard version gives you unlimited audio and MIDI tracks, with a huge 38GB of sounds and a range of instruments and effects. Finally, the Suite version delivers all of the Standard version features with 71GB of sounds and even more effects and instruments, ideal for those who want to make the most of their productions.