“I discovered my tone with it. It’s been used on every Anthrax record”: Jackson unveils cult classic signature models for Scott Ian, Randy Rhoads, David Ellefson and Marty Friedman

The Legend Series ft. Marty Friedman, Scott Ian, Randy Rhoads, and David Ellefson | Jackson Guitars - YouTube Watch On

Jackson has unveiled the Legend Series, a limited edition run of signature guitars based on some of metal’s most iconic instruments.

The collection includes a replica of Randy Rhoads’ original Concorde, the asymmetric V-style that would become a mainstay of the Jackson catalogue to this day.

There’s a recreation of Scott Ian’s ‘NOT’ Rhoads, the single-pickup guitar he used across the first five Anthrax records.

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And there are a pair of signature models that relive Megadeth’s Rust In Peace era; the Marty Friedman Kelly KE-1 and the five-string David Ellefson Concert Bass, both in black-on-black, with that unimpeachable six-in-line Jackson headstock that is one of the most aesthetically pleasing silhouettes in metal guitar design.

These four instruments are freighted with the weight of history. The significance of seeing the Concorde taking flight once more in the Jackson lineup was not lost on the late Randy Rhoads’ sister, Kathy Rhoads D’Argenzio.

She says her brother and the former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist would approve. “There is no doubt Randy would be so honoured to know the impact he has had on Jackson Guitars and on the world of rock and metal guitar,” she says.

Jackson has had quite the impact on some of the other players who have put their names to these instruments. Scott Ian has been a Jackson endorsee since the start. He says the NOT Rhoads played a fundamental role in shaping his super-aggro tone.

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And long-time Anthrax fans will immediately recognise the graphics, the ‘NOT’ sticker, the anarchy logo… But look closely, that NYHC sticker has been changed to NYSI, the only aesthetic update to recognise Ian’s connection to the Big Apple despite moving out west to California many moons ago.

“My Not Rhoads was such an important part of my journey,” says Ian. “I discovered my tone with it. It’s been used on every Anthrax record – it was the main guitar on those first five albums in the ’80s. It’s the guitar that kind of made my life. I love that people connect with it.”

Part of the appeal of Ian’s NOT Rhoads is its simplicity. It has a single Seymour Duncan JB-1 humbucker, or technically its TB-4 trembucker-sized version to accommodate the string spacing on the Floyd Rose 1000 Series vibrato. It has an alder body with maple neck-through construction, built to shred, but as Ian’s right hand has proven over the years it is a bona-fide chug machine too. The blue Jackson logo on the white painted headstock is so cool, too.

Speaking of iconic single-pickup shred machines with a single Seymour Duncan JB-1 at the bridge position and some history in a Big Four thrash band, the Marty Friedman KE-1 Kelly, complete with the “1” graphic and the Kahler 7330 fixed bridge, is possibly the quintessential Megadeth guitar – the one you’re only allowed to plug in once you have posted a passable cover of Tornado Of Souls on TikTok.

Again, like the NOT Rhoads, it has the alder wings, maple neck-through construction, the 12” to 16” compound radius ebony fingerboard (those dimensions are almost ever present on today’s Jackson range), and is so recognisable that it doesn’t need many more signature details.

The KE-1 represents living the dream to me. When I had the opportunity to create my own signature guitar, I went all out with Jackson to build the ultimate heavy metal guitar Marty Friedman

Friedman’s signature is on the back of the headstock. He says the devil is in the detail.

“The KE-1 represents living the dream to me,” said Marty Friedman. “When I had the opportunity to create my own signature guitar, I went all out with Jackson to build the ultimate heavy metal guitar. No expense was spared, from the pickup and bridge to every detail and dimension.”

Friedman’s former bandmate’s signature five-string bass guitar similarly takes us back to that halcyon era, Hangar 18, Vic Rattlehead presiding over a fetus in a jar, the Clash Of The Titans Tour… Great times.

This is also a neck-through build, with an alder body, quartersawn maple neck, plus EMG pickups and a HiMass bridge. All in black. There’s a radiation symbol on the headstock. Very Rust In Peace.

But it all started with Randy Rhoads and that Concorde, and this with the ivory finish and black pinstripes, the gold hardware and gold Jackson logo on the black painted headstock, and the block inlays on the ebony fingerboard, this limited edition CD-1 just too cool.

We’ve got one of the all-time great metal/rock pickup combos, with a Seymour Duncan JB-1 at the bridge, a ’59 at the neck. Note the positioning of the three-way pickup selector switch.

The simple non-locking tremolo unit might not have the same travel as a Floyd Rose but it’s a more fuss-free proposition. Well, it’s also more faithful to the original design.

Interestingly, all of these signature models are neck-through builds. All of the guitars feature Seymour Duncan humbuckers. Four players, four instruments, and we see the steady evolution of Jackson’s artist builds.

The Legend Series Marty Friedman KE-1 Kelly is priced £1,849/$2,299. The Scott Ian Rhoads RR22 is priced £1,849/$2,199. The Randy Rhoads CD-1 will set you back £1,899/$2,499, while the David Ellefson CB V Concert Bass is £1,899/$2,499.

(Image credit: Jackson)

Get them while they’re hot. Those prices include a Jackson Foam Core guitar case.

See Jackson for more details.