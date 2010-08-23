Producer Sessions Live: The Final Line-Up

Already got your tickets to Producer Sessions Live? If not WHY NOT!?

Producer Sessions Live is Future Music and Computer Music's special live event taking place at the SAE school in London on the 25th and 26th of September. We've every great gear company in the world appearing for one-on-one product demos and a host of top producers appearing live for intimate tuition sessions.

Tickets for each day are just £8, with each Producer Session costing a piffling additional £4. Come on. At that price you're a fool not to.

Latest news is that we now have a final line-up of producer's taking part.

The two new additions are James Hockley of Chicane and top producer Steve Mac, who join an already star studded line up featuring Freemasons, Dave Spoon, Danny Byrd, Jon Carter & Alex Blanco, Tommy D, London Elektricity, Sharooz.

All the guys will be hosting their own exclusive Producer Session at the event. Room at each session is limited so be sure to book your place now. STOP PRESS: Freemasons and Dave Spoon's Saturday slot are already sold out.

Joining the guys will be rooms dedicated to demos of all the latest gear and we're proud to announce the final line up of exhibitors is Apple, Akai, Avid, Alesis, Ableton, Absolute, Cakewalk, Digidesign, Event, Eventide, Focal, Fostex, FXpansion, Genelec, Jamhub, Novation, Korg, Lynx, Moog, M-Audio, MOTU, MXL, Numark, PreSonus, Roland, ReBEAT, Propellerheads, Pro Tools, Spectrasonics, Steinberg, Tascam, Time & Space, Toontrack, Sample Magic, Sontronics, sE, SSL, SoundCloud, Universal Audio. Phew!

That enough for you? Be sure to head to the Producer Sessions Live website by clicking on this enormous link right now for full details, and how to buy tickets.