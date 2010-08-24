Attend Producer Sessions Live: Get Into Ministry For Free

It's very nearly too good to be true. But it is true! Go to PSL AND hit Ministry of Sound on the Saturday night too. Thanks to our friends at Ministry all our Producer Sessions buddies can get in for free. How's that for bargain/brilliance?

Producer Sessions Live is Future Music and Computer Music's special live event taking place at the SAE school in London on the 25th and 26th of September. We've every great gear company in the world appearing for one-on-one product demos and a host of top producers appearing live for intimate tuition sessions.

You probably know that bit already. Well now Ministry are guaranteeing that anyone with a Producer Sessions Live wristband will be able to get into Ministry of Sound on Saturday 25th September too.

That goes for if you're attending Producer Sessions Live on Saturday 25th OR Sunday 26th - if you've got a wristband your name IS down and you ARE coming in.

That means you get a day of gear demos, intimate tutorials with top producers then a amazing night out all for just £8! (Tickets for each day are just £8, with each Producer Session costing a piffling additional £4.) See you there!

For more on the event head to it's own special site here.

Want to know about who's appearing and what gear you're going to try out? You must have missed the final line-up story here.

Want to know what's happening at Ministry of Sound on Saturday 25th September? Then click here.