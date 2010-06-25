Jump on the vuvuzela bandwagon!

It's the (annoying) sound of the summer, and now, for better or worse, it's in your DAW. Sample Logic have released the world's first and so far only vuvuzela sample library, and Access are inviting you to make a track featuring vuvuzela sounds from their Virus synths.

Piles of vuvuzelas, yesterday. © wang dingchang/xinhua/xinhua press/corbis

Available for a limited time only, the Sample Logic library is compatable with Kontakt 3.5 or higher, and includes 375MB of horrendous horn sounds.

Access' competition invites you to create a track with their vuvuzela Virus patches, and they helpfully provide a sample pack if you don't have access to a Virus synth. These are available from the competition page on Facebook, and the winner will get their hands on a rather lovely Virus TI Snow.