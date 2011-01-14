Hot news from NAMM

The NAMM Show always heralds tons of computer music news and this year's event has already seen some big name announcements, not least the unveiling of Steinberg's Cubase 6, the amazing video promo of which you can see right here:

Here are the computer music related highlights courtesy of Music Radar:

Steinberg Cubase 6 revealed

Rob Papen throws Punch drum machine into the ring

Spectrasonics announces Omnisphere 1.5

Steinberg releases Rupert Neve Designs Portico EQ and compressor plug-ins

Universal Audio unveils UAD-2 Satellite Duo and Quad FireWire DSP accelerators

MOTU 828mk3 Hybrid audio interface

Arturia announces Spark drum machine

Alesis StudioDock gives iPad audio and MIDI I/O

Roland introduces Tri-Capture and Duo-Capture USB audio interfaces

Focusrite RedNet brings pro audio networking to your DAW

Avid releases M-Audio Venom virtual analogue synth

Avid announces M-Audio Torq 2.0 DJ Software

You can see Music Radar's complete NAMM Show 2011 coverage here.