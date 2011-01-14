Hot news from NAMM

The NAMM Show always heralds tons of computer music news and this year's event has already seen some big name announcements, not least the unveiling of Steinberg's Cubase 6, the amazing video promo of which you can see right here:
Here are the computer music related highlights courtesy of Music Radar:
Rob Papen throws Punch drum machine into the ring
Spectrasonics announces Omnisphere 1.5
Steinberg releases Rupert Neve Designs Portico EQ and compressor plug-ins
Universal Audio unveils UAD-2 Satellite Duo and Quad FireWire DSP accelerators
MOTU 828mk3 Hybrid audio interface
Arturia announces Spark drum machine
Alesis StudioDock gives iPad audio and MIDI I/O
Roland introduces Tri-Capture and Duo-Capture USB audio interfaces
Focusrite RedNet brings pro audio networking to your DAW
Avid releases M-Audio Venom virtual analogue synth
Avid announces M-Audio Torq 2.0 DJ Software
You can see Music Radar's complete NAMM Show 2011 coverage here.