NAMM 2011: Roland introduces Tri-Capture and Duo-Capture USB audio interfaces

Roland tri-capture

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Roland is pleased to announce the Tri-Capture UA-33 and Duo-Capture UA-11 USB audio interface s, the latest additions to the growing lineup of USB audio capture devices for computer-based recording.

These new portable interfaces offer high performance and affordability for computer audio enthusiasts using either Windows or Mac OS platforms.

The Tri-Capture UA-33 is an inexpensive, easy-to-use stereo audio interface that's great for guitarists, vocalists, and other musicians. It also works well for video production, web streaming, and creating podcasts.

Powered via USB, the Tri-Capture has three kinds of inputs; an XLR mic input with phantom power; a 0.25-inch input with a Hi-Z switch that allows users to connect a guitar directly; and a stereo AUX input with a dedicated volume control for connecting a stereo sound source such as a keyboard, rhythm machine, mixer, or portable music player.

Sound output from the computer is provided via stereo 0.25-inch TRS output jacks and a headphone jack. The three unique recording modes allow for instant selection of recording preferences, including Loop back for web streaming applications. The Tri-Capture records and plays back 24-bit audio at sample rates up to 96 kHz, and is bundled with Cakewalk Sonar X1 LE.

Roland duo-capture

The Duo-Capture UA-11 is a compact and portable USB audio interface, designed for musicians and engineers who record on-the-go with laptop computers. It features a ¼-inch Mic/Guitar input with an impedance selector and 1/8-inch stereo input for connecting stereo devices.

Stereo output is provided on 1/8-inch and ¼-inch headphone outputs, both of which are available simultaneously. The device also has convenient input and output volume controls, and is powered via USB.

Audio drivers for the Tri-Capture and Duo-Capture are available for both Windows and Mac OS X operating systems.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Roland

