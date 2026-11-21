Artists maintaining a high songwriting quality bar is certainly no bad thing, but surely it must be pretty soul-destroying when you spend months (or even years) reshaping a song, searching for that perfect final form, and then you realise that you had it right the first time.

It’s a problem that Robbie Bennett, keyboardist with The War on Drugs, says happens to his band frequently…

“Famously, The War on Drugs spend years on records. Sometimes there are 90 versions of a song, but it can be the first one where the spark stuck,” Robbie told us recently in a lengthy chat, ahead of the release of his twin solo albums, Steloken and Circulation.

Working individually has proved to be quite a different affair to working within a group dynamic…

“Knowing what makes something special or when the soul has left its body is part of music-making too. As a solo musician working in the basement, I had to know when something was right. Sometimes, it’s like going to a casino, you play the table and win right away. If you get something in the first take, I always think it’s best to leave it alone and let the song live. Instead, you can go outside and get some fresh air.”

The War On Drugs - Who's That (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Bennett also reflected more broadly on his time with The War on Drugs. Joining the band in 2010 has resulted in him spending endless time on the road and in the studio, developing his songwriting craft alongside Adam Granduciel, David Hartley, Charlie Hall, Jon Natchez, Anthony LaMarca and Eliza Hardy Jones.

With the band he's helped to create the majority of their studio discography, including Slave Ambient (2011), the much-adored Lost in the Dream (2014), A Deeper Understanding (2017) and 2021's I Don't Live Here Anymore.

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“When I started touring with them, it was a four-piece outfit, there was no one else playing keyboards and their records were becoming known for these lush ambient soundscapes,” Robbie told us. “I had to figure out how to bring this to the tour, all of a sudden, my tiny little piano had to become this huge workstation.”

Robbie Bennett: “Sometimes, it’s like going to a casino, you play the table and win right away. If you get something in the first take, I always think it’s best to leave it alone” (Image credit: Harmony Gerber/Getty Images)

However, he and his bandmates don’t always see eye-to-eye on the type of instrumentation that’s befitting the band…

On bringing the tree-bark-resembling Soma Terra into the studio for a War on Drugs rehearsal - which he’s used extensively on his new solo albums - Bennett remembers a small degree of eyebrow-raising from his bandmates.

“I wanted to get something super out there and see what it inspires within me. I brought it into the studio with the band, everyone thought it was insane but I was mainly mocked for having it. ‘Who comes in here with a tree stump? Can you play some keyboards, man?’”

Read our full interview with Robbie Bennett here.