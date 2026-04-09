“The story he’s never told — the band, the fame, the heartbreak, the healing. And yes, the astrology”: Tears For Fears’ Roland Orzabal writes his first-ever autobiography and it's an astrological memoir

Roland Orzabal, known as half of Tears For Fears alongside fellow co-founder, Curt Smith, is releasing his first memoir, Welcome To Your Life: Love, Death and Tears For Fears on 4th August 2026.

Orzabal describes his autobiography as an “astrological memoir,” and it looks set to be a fascinating read for anyone interested in the band’s history as well as a deeper dive into his personal life, struggles and losses.

Throughout his memoir, Orzabal uses astrology to underpin his story, blending his lifelong passion for the stars alongside recognizing “how his life has been moved by where he was in his astrological chart.”

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On Instagram the official @tearsforfearsmusic writes: "You’ve known the songs for forty years. Now read the story behind them.



"Roland’s memoir, Welcome to Your Life: Love, Death, and Tears for Fears, is the story he’s never told — the band, the fame, the heartbreak, the healing. And yes, the astrology."

The 320-page hardback (also available in e-book and digital audio book form online) documents his star-studded life as a pop star, the early formation of the band, his turbulent relationship with fellow bandmate Curt Smith and the death of his wife Caroline, in 2017.

The memoir, published by Little Brown Book Group, is available to pre-order now via this link with an RRP of $32 in the US. In the UK it's priced at £25 and early adopters will be rewarded with a signed copy that comes with four exclusive postcards, limited to one per customer at Waterstones and two per customer at Rough Trade for those who place a pre-order.