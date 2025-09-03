"I think it's real": Radiohead to play series of European residencies later in the year?

It looks increasingly likely that Radiohead will be reforming for live dates later this year. They appear to be teasing... something along those lines, anyway.

How so? Well, mysterious flyers have been found in London’s Barbican with the band's name on it, the words ‘London, England’ and a run of dates – on November 21, 22, 24 and 25. A similar flyer has been discovered with the words ‘Copenhagen, Denmark’ and a run of dates in December and there have been similar flyers seen in Bologna and Madrid too.

Further evidence has come in the shape of code that has been discovered in the back end of the Radiohead website that all but confirms that the band are about to announce five four night residencies in Madrid (Nov 4, 5, 7, 8), Bologna, (Nov 14, 15, 17, 18), those aforementioned date in London, then Copenhagen (Dec 1, 2, 4 and 5) and finally Berlin (Dec 8, 9, 11 and 12).

There’s no confirmation as yet from the band. Stay tuned for more details.

If these flyers aren’t an elaborate hoax they will mark the first time that Radiohead have played live for seven years. Since their last gig in 2018, the five members have been busy on their own projects – Jonny Greenwood and Thom Yorke with The Smile and their own respective sidelines. Ed O’Brien and Philip Selway have both put out solo albums and bassist Colin Greenwood has been part of Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds’ touring band.

The flyers represent the first hint that something is stirring in Radiohead-land since the band formed a new legal entity in March. Back then they formed a new limited partnership under the name RHEUK25, something that they have done before ahead of any new tour or album.