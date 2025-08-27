“An immersive activation filled with gaming stations, giveaways, live game streams and DJ performances”: Gorillaz announce London Fortnite pop up event

To tie in with their appearance on Fortnite Festival, Gorillaz have announced a special pop up event in London.

Fortnite Festival – in case you were wondering – is a spin off from the video game popular with the nation’s pre-teens. It’s a rather more wholesome undertaking than its parent game: instead than shooting your opponents, you ‘play’ along to the game’s library of songs. In the past couple of years a number of A list artists have teamed up and ‘headlined’ the game, including Sabrina Carpenter, The Weeknd and Lady Gaga.

Anyway, the pop up event is actually happening in real life, as part of the Gorillaz House Of Kong exhibition that’s on at London’s Copper Box this and next week. Apparently, it “merges the worlds of Gorillaz and Fortnite into an immersive activation filled with gaming stations, giveaways, live game streams and DJ performances.” It runs until the end of the exhibition on September 3.

The exhibition itself has been winning rave reviews, with the London Standard enthusing that it is “a sensory takeover of sights, sounds and smells (yes, smells), it plucks you from the £8 plastic pints of Hackney Wick, sends you through the doors of their purpose-built industrial bunker, and spits you out into a totally different universe.”

Also as part of the event, Gorillaz are performing four shows, the first of which is this Friday (August 29). The first three gigs will see the band perform their first three albums. Damon Albarn has teased though that the fourth, on September 3, “might” feature new material from their upcoming album, which in all likelihood will arrive in 2026.

