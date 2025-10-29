“Not only did I get it back, not one thing had been taken out of the car and all my songwriting books were there untouched": Raye has found her lost musical jottings, paving the way for her second album

Call off the search parties – Raye’s songwriting notebooks have been found, which means her second album is back on.

You may recall (or maybe you don’t) that, about a year ago, the multi-Brit Award winning singer posted a sad post on Instagram relating that – on her birthday, no less - her car had been stolen in which were those books. This meant that there would be "no second album any time soon".

Now, in a new interview with Capital Radio, she has provided this sad tale with a suitably happy ending. Talking to breakfast show host Will Manning, Raye described it as "a rollercoaster journey". She then revealed: “But what I didn't tell everyone is that the police called me, maybe like two, three months ago, and they were like, 'we found your car.'

"And I got it back, and not only did I get it back, not one thing had been taken out of the car and all my songwriting books were there untouched."

Hurrah!

RAYE - WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

The Tooting-born singer/songwriter is currently riding high with Where Is My Husband?, but a new album, though it’s been pencilled in for next year, is nowhere near completion.

It’s "not even remotely done," says Raye, comparing it to doing your school homework at the last minute. "With music I want it to be incredible, and I want it to be the best thing it can be.”

Last month Raye also spoke to the BBC about what has coming up. She has, apparently, a five-year plan. "I'll put out an album in first half of next year - although I need to finish it first - then I'll tour with my sisters. Ideally, around that time, it would be nice to meet my husband. So like, maybe 2027? Then we get married and have a baby."

She added: "And I want to do enough groundwork in the next two years that I can take a year off and my career's not gone down the toilet." It sounds like she’s got it all worked out - just don't tell her what John Lennon sang about life and making plans...