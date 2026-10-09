“For some years now I’ve been struggling with the onset of the evil arthritis, which is now in an advanced state in my left shoulder and right hand, my right shoulder, and both knees”: Judas Priest bassist Ian Hill retires with immediate effect

Judas Priest bassist Ian Hill has announced his immediate retirement from the legendary heavy metal band – leaving only singer Rob Halford as a survivor from the line-up that recorded their debut album Rocka Rolla in 1974.

Hill has revealed that arthritis is the cause of his exit from the band.

In a statement issued by Judas Priest, Hill says: “For a long time now, when asked ‘how long can you continue?’ I’ve always answered, ‘until my performances suffer’. I hate to say it, but that time has come.”

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Hill was born in West Bromwich in 1952 and joined Judas Priest in 1970 along with his school friend and guitarist K.K. Downing.

Hill has played on every Priest album to date, including genre-defining classics such as Sad Wings Of Destiny (1976), Stained Class (1978), British Steel (1980) and Screaming For Vengeance (1983).

One of the many highlights of his career with Priest was a performance at Live Aid in 1985.

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Hill has also revealed that he has recorded bass parts for the band’s forthcoming 20th studio album.

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Hill’s replacement has already been confirmed: Davey Rimmer of Uriah Heep, who also performs alongside Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner in the side project band Elegant Weapons.

A comment from Judas Priest states: “It is with heavy hearts that we are sending out this personal message from our Ian. He has been the backbone of Judas Priest for so long and will be greatly missed by us all. We wish him well in his retirement and welcome Davey into the Priest Family.”

Hill explains in his statement: “For some years now, I’ve been struggling with the onset of the evil arthritis, which is now in an advanced state in my left shoulder and right hand, established in my right shoulder, and present in both knees. I’ve been fighting this with painkilling pills, gels, and recently with cortisone injections in my shoulder and hand.

“Although I was able to put bass lines to the songs for the new album, there were questions whether I’d be able to complete the recent European tour without incident, so we asked our good friend Davey Rimmer from Uriah Heep, and of course Elegant Weapons, to learn the set list to stand in for me if I had to pull out, which I did for the London show. This was due to me snapping a tendon in my left shoulder (as if I didn't have enough problems with it!) just before the encores during the Brussels show two days before. This led to me not being able to lift my arm enough to reach the neck of my bass. So we had to call Davey to stand in for me, who put in an incredible performance at such short notice!

He continues: “I’ve seen specialists, who suggest I might get away without surgery, but even if I don't there’s no guarantee either way that I’ll have enough strength in my shoulder/arm to complete a whole stage show.

“In view of all this, and the fact that I’ve neglected my family life for fifty seven years, I've decided to retire and spend the remaining years making up for it, and doing things with them before it involves one of ’em pushing me around in a wheelchair.”

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Hill concludes: “The obvious choice for my replacement is Davey. He’s a great bassist, and a genuinely nice bloke who’ll fit the job perfectly, and I wish him the very best of luck!

“There's not a day goes by where I don't give thanks for the incredible journey I've lived through, and it just remains for me to say that I love you all, and thank you for the life you've let me live.”