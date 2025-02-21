Transform your voice in just 12 months - score a year’s worth of vocal lessons for just $99 with 30 Day Singer

If you want to polish your vocals or learn to sing completely from scratch, utilizing online singing lessons is a great way to go about it. You can hit all your bad notes from the comfort of your home, honing your skills, developing the right muscles, increasing your stamina, and building the confidence to deliver your vocals with aplomb.

If this sounds like a bit of you then we’ve got an awesome deal for you, with a whole year's worth of online singing lessons for just $99 . This exclusive offer comes via 30 Day Singer, who has been occupying the top spot of our singing lessons guide for some time now. You’ll also get a Songwriting 101 PDF completely free, giving you loads of top tips on nailing the art of a great record.

It’s only available between 02/21 and 02/25 so if you to take advantage you’ll need to move quickly. Exclusively for MusicRadar readers, we’ve also got a month's worth of lessons from 30 Day Singer for just $1 , which is a great way to try it out if you’re unsure whether singing lessons are for you.

30 Day Singer Annual: Just $99

Great for beginners and more experienced vocalists alike, 30 Day Singer not only teaches you how to sing but also gives you the tools you need to look after your voice and ensure it’s always at its best. With loads of great tools for breathing techniques and warm-ups, these lessons are taught by professional vocalists with years of experience singing.

30 Day Singer: 1 month for $1

If you’re not certain you want to commit to a full year’s worth of lessons, we’ve got an exclusive deal for you that gives you full access to 30 Day Singer for just $1. It’s a great way to test the waters and find out if online lessons are for you, and insanely good value for money considering a typical month is $29.

In our 30 Day Singer review we gave the platform a hefty four and a half stars out of five and it’s currently the top pick in our online singing lessons guide. Our reviewer was full of praise for its wide appeal, with plenty of content for both beginner and advanced vocalists.

We really love the ability to download the lessons and practice them offline at your leisure, great if you want to get away from the computer to somewhere more private. The lessons themselves are brilliantly paced, delivering an excellent variety of achievable and more challenging tasks that will quite literally have you singing much better in just thirty days.

You’ll be taught by a singer appropriate to your own vocals, whether you’re a male baritone or female soprano. You can also adjust the more advanced lessons to suit your particular vocal style by changing the octave they’re given in. It’s a nice bit of personalization that will suit those singer who already have some experience under their belt.

You also get to access live-streamed lessons, which are around an hour long and delve into plenty of advanced techniques with loads of great tips for improving your voice. If you like you can also book personal lessons with the instructors, but we did find these a little cost-prohibitive, to be honest. In all, it’s our favourite online singing lessons platform, and well worth the entry price.