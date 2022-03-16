Best online singing lessons 2022: our pick of remote tuition platforms for aspiring vocalists

Okay, so you’re here because you want to learn how to sing. One of the best ways of doing this is to employ the help of some of the best online singing lessons. Learning how to sing is an activity that involves energy, patience and time – all while learning about strengthening muscles, stamina, and the necessary tools to keep your voice in good health.

This can be a daunting task, especially if you’re attempting to do it all alone. Fortunately though, there are so many resources available online that can simplify this process, and lead you to success on your journey as a vocalist. The internet, however, can be a total minefield of false advertisements and confusing information, so we’ve done the hard work for you and selected our pick of the 10 best online singing lesson platforms for you to choose from.

Best online singing lessons: MusicRadar’s Choice

Our number one pick for the best online singing tuition platforms has to be 30 Day Singer. From its extremely user-friendly interface to its plethora of informative content, high definition videos and cost effective plan, it really is a fantastic quality platform for aspiring vocalists.

Singeo is another online vocal coaching platform that’s really well populated with high definition video content and a community-focused approach to learning to sing – for a super affordable price. Between this and 30 Day Singer, you need look no further for online singing lessons. However, if you do fancy learning a little more about the different sites available to you before you choose one, keep reading!

1. 30 Day Singer The best online singing lessons for understanding the fundamentals of being a vocalist Price: $29.95 per month, $129 per year | Key features: Super user-friendly interface, huge (and unrivalled) selection of content, multitude of tutors with a large variety of lesson plans to choose from Great for those at all skill levels Cost effective yearly plan High definition videos Lack of genre specific lessons No option to download content Not many additional extras

30 Day Singer is not only aimed at beginners, it also provides vocalists at all stages of their singing journey with the skills to understand their voice, how to control it and how to look after it.

Whether you’re just starting out or you’re looking to brush up on your warm-ups and breathing exercises, 30 Day Singer provides learners with a platform that not only teaches, but nurtures the voice.

With a large selection of vocalists, most of whom have featured on popular television shows, the site is populated with lessons taught in a variety of styles, so no matter what your individual learning style is, as a vocalist there will be lessons on this site that really resonate with you.

If you're hoping for overall improvement across a large variety of the skills necessary to become a competent vocalist, then 30 Day Singer really is one of if not the best online singing lesson platforms.

2. Singeo An affordable and high quality online tuition platform for learning to sing (and having fun while doing so!) Price: One-off payment yearly sub (monthly subs are available) $127/£93.76 | Key features: Forum for artists and coaches to open discussions, live Q&A sessions and live lessons, high quality video recordings Well populated XP points keep you motivated Affordable Very specific (potentially cheesy) teaching style Sing-along videos feel a bit 'karaoke'

The lessons on Singeo, which form the bulk of the content, are very well structured and allow users to easily determine which sessions they have completed and which they are yet to tick off.

Singeo.com, if nothing else, is a great platform for vocalists to access easy to follow tips and tricks, whilst also being a networking tool with a strong sense of community.

Singeo also does a great job of combining interactive lessons and content with tip videos, so one day you could be partaking in a live Q&A with one of its many tutors, and the next you might not feel like singing so you could just sit back and watch some informative content.

Lisa Witt, the main vocal coach you’ll observe on the content that populates the site, appears to be a super fun, friendly and personable human. She draws you in and keeps you engaged with her quirky and authentic approach to vocal tuition. This sets the platform up to be great for everyone, from total beginners who are learning for the first time to seasoned vocalists who are just looking to brush up on their warm-up skills.

You could argue though that her approach isn’t for for everyone, as some of the tasks can feel a little cringe-worthy (like having to sing Happy Birthday with her), but, ultimately, the videos have high production value, are super interactive, and encourage you to try new things.

Read the full Singeo review

3. Singorama A fun and informative introduction to what it takes to learn to sing Price: One-off fee - $67/£49.49/€58.52 (sale price) | Key features: Downloadable content, several free extras, guided meditation Fantastic materials and resources Very reasonably priced Good introduction to singing Overwhelming amount of resources to download Audio only (no video) Number of lessons is fairly limited

Australian singer/songwriter and TV personality Melanie Alexander’s Singorama comes in at number three due to its combination of super-fun and informative content, beautifully formatted website and great price.

Singorama provides users with a downloadable workbook along with audio files that you can sing along to, and software to use alongside the resources. Being able to access the resources offline is a massive plus and the content of the actual lessons appears to be fantastic. The course generally spans six weeks, with a 60 day money back guarantee policy, but if you get as far as downloading the resources, you’re unlikely to request a refund given the in-depth and arguably essential content.

Singorama requires only 15 minutes of practice a day, with a confident 60-day money-back guarantee. At such a low price, it is also one of the most affordable online singing courses with a healthy amount of content included.

Singorama would have gained a much higher spot if it weren’t for the issues we had actually finding the site. If you type ‘Singorama’ into Google, like most people surely would if they were recommended it by a friend or saw it advertised somewhere, the first search result is actually Singorama’s sister site - Singorama 2, which isn’t as good a platform.

4. Roger Love Singing Academy The perfect platform for those committed to jump-starting their singing journey Price: One-off fee - Basic Level: $197/£145.52; Mid Level: $297/£219.39; Top Level: $497/£367.12 | Key features: 14 week programme, in-depth video lessons, professional vocal tutor who's worked with some of the world's biggest stars Genre specific guidance Well laid out – 3 levels Can purchase one level at a time Level 3 doesn't have many actual lessons Aimed mainly at beginners and not seasoned performers

Roger Love’s Singing Academy maintains a huge focus on commitment, which is highly motivating if you’re that way inclined. For your more casual learner, it may feel a little too intense and take some of the fun out of it. The programme is split into three main courses that make up a 14 week programme, and comprises video lessons with in-depth knowledge and advice from an industry professional who has worked with the likes of Eminem, Gwen Stefani, and a whole host of other renowned successful artists.

Roger Love’s training system encourages you to explore more than just the fundamentals of learning how to sing. Whilst he gives you this information in the form of inspiring and encouraging videos, he also focuses on connecting with an audience, confidence on stage and dealing with performance anxiety. There’s a large focus on controlling the different elements of your vocals, breathing, vibrato, and generally just a real in-depth all-round understanding of the elements that make up the voice.

It is suitable for all skill levels, but at such a high price, you are likely paying for the name as much as the content.

5. The Vocalist Studio An in-depth, knowledgeable and theory-focused approach to expanding your current vocal skills Price: One-off fee – $199/£147 | Key features: Regularly updated content, live chats with tutors, free copy of Robert Lunte's book, The Four Pillars Of Singing Extremely in-depth information Highly skilled tutor Private lessons available The content isn't super beginner friendly No specific songs or styles Difficult to navigate

Robert Lunte’s The Vocalist Studio combines the art of singing with science, in that his methods focus on a very technical (but perhaps a little complex) approach to learning to sing. If this style of teaching resonates with you, then prepare yourself for really in-depth and specialised online singing lessons.

Purchasing The Vocalist Studio course will provide you with lifetime access to every single lesson, plus a copy of Robert Lunte’s book – The Four Pillars Of Singing. His guidance, whilst technical, is very clear and engaging, and the course material comprises not only a large selection of lessons and activities, but regular articles, new lessons and webinars too.

You can live chat with tutors, quiz yourself on your knowledge, and organise your own practice schedule (with their recommended guidelines of half-an-hour to 2-hour sessions, multiple times a week, depending on your individual needs and preferences).

6. Christina Aguilera's Masterclass Perfect for singers who are ready to learn more about performance, confidence and the power of finding yourself as an artist Price: Yearly Subscription – $227.44/£168 | Key features: Guidance from a world class vocalist, downloadable PDF workbook, inspiring and motivational teaching style Amazing production values Learn Christina Aguilera's songs Excellent user interface Doesn't really "teach" you how to sing Not many lessons Not worth the cost of the platform if you're only buying it for this course

When a celebrity branches out into offering subscription based services, it’s understandable that some would question their qualifications to be providing such a service. With Christina Aguilera, a world famous pop star, you could be thinking, "She’s a great singer, but does that mean she can teach?" Our answer? Yes. A big, strong yes.

Through high quality video content that you can download from her Masterclass, alongside a PDF workbook, she shares her personal experiences and passes on what is obviously years of fantastic vocal coaching, practice and training. The course requires commitment and dedication, and the workbook and videos are recommended to be utilised over the course of six weeks.

Christina applies a hands on, extensive approach with a huge focus on vocal health and artist development. Her teaching style is super artist-focused, in that she regularly encourages you to delve into what motivates you and inspires you as a vocalist, and encourages you to explore the parts of your voice and style that make you unique. This well-rounded course is mainly aimed at beginners (I’m sensing a trend here…) but for advanced singers who sing on stage, the motivation factor could be so useful for any vocalists who've found themselves in a bit of a slump with their voice.

7. Yousician A highly customisable and game-like application, aimed at beginners but fun for users of all skill levels Price: Yearly subscription (monthly subs are available) – Basic: $134.02/£99; Mid: $162.44/£119.99; Top: $243.67/£179.99 | Key features: Can be used on your phone, high levels of customisability to match your abilities, game-like app structure makes it super easy to engage those just starting their learning journey You don't need a computer Fantastic for beginners Transposition feature Lacks the human touch Could be difficult for certain vocal types (for instance, vocalists who bend their voice a lot)

Yousician is a fun, interactive and user-friendly app that encourages quick and easy learning.

The app can be used easily on your phone, without the need to download any extra content or purchase any equipment. It has a fantastic feature that enables you to sing into your device, and gives feedback on the accuracy of your pitch and the timing of your vocal.

Its straightforward and almost game-like app structure makes it perfect for those just starting out, and the engaging and interactive tutorials make for a fun and easy to use experience.

It gains some serious brownie points for its transposition feature, as it enables users to alter the key of their track to suit their individual voice. Despite the lack of the human touch you get from platforms that are run by vocal coaches, Yousician is fantastic at keeping users engaged by providing warm-ups, exercising, ear training, breath support, pitch control and knowledge sections in a neat and simple format. The customisability of this app gains it marks too, as you can slow songs down, adjust pitch, and set your skill level so you’re only offered songs that match your current abilities.

8. Artistworks Vocal School Receive personalised and direct feedback from a range of award-winning musicians/tutors Price: 3 months – $105/£77.56; 6 months – $179/£132.22; 12 months – $279/£206.09 | Key features: Strong focus on music theory education, high level of personalisation, step by step approach to the fundamentals of learning Unlimited Access Personalised feedback & chat feature Great for beginners Not great for established vocalists Pricing structure could be confusing for some – you have to pre-select genres

Jeannie Deva’s Artistworks Vocal School platform offers unlimited access to video lessons and a music theory workshop. With a variety of professional vocal coaches you can chat with and send videos to, as well as receive personalised feedback from, this site maintains a level of personalisation that other, similar sites lack. Artistworks provides an all-inclusive musical education platform that doesn’t just focus on singers and, like Singeo, has a strong sense of community whereby you can request feedback and interact with other like-minded musicians.

The step-by-step approach to lessons is perfect for beginners, and the site offers a huge focus on the fundamentals of education regarding all things vocal – breathing, control, practising, classical singing, contemporary singing, auditions, performance, equipment… you name it, Artistworks covers it. You’d think this level of variety would result in a ‘jack of all trades’ effect, but the wealth of knowledge is surprisingly rich and expansive, especially if you’re just starting your singing journey.

Jeannie Deva’s programme can promote effective learning for all ages, experience levels or vocal abilities, but keep in mind if you’re already a professional vocalist, this site will merely brush over the surface of what you most likely already know, rather than offer you anything new to consider.

(Image credit: Getty/Oana Szekely)

9. Elite Singing Techniques Step by step online singing lessons with a focus on developing great technique and mastering the voice Price: $135.44/£99.99 | Key features: 9 easy to understand modules, train your voice alongside developing an understanding of technical terminology, lots of extra exercises and secondary lessons Simple and well organised Detailed discussions Affordable price One-time payment, lifetime access Main tutor seems uncomfortable on camera Low quality audio recording

Elite Singing Techniques(via popular online learning site Udemy) hosts a wide variety of lectures, exercises, videos and a workbook, making it an incredibly well organised and easy to follow online vocal tuition service. Aimed mainly at beginners, the lessons are well grouped, begin at the very basics of learning how to sing, and gradually increase in difficulty, helping you to improve your technical abilities and enhance your understanding of music theory related terminology.

With a strong focus on nipping bad habits in the bud, this course has the capacity to take total beginners to the next level with its regimented yet super comprehensible platform. The course’s lessons are run by Eric Arceneaux, who, following 20 years of experience, rose to fame after appearing as a guest instructor on Brett Manning’s Singing Success television program.

The course proves to be a very competitive platform in an industry that’s fast become saturated with knock-off programmes and confusing information. Eric Arceneaux unfortunately appears to be a little uneasy on camera, which detracts from the lessons somewhat. Whilst the quality of the videos is great, the audio is lacking and Eric Arceneaux’s camera presence could make it difficult for some learners to relax and work to the best of their ability.

Arceneaux’s lessons are also extremely detailed, with several videos produced for a single lesson to ensure that students fully understand everything there is to know about a specific topic before moving forward.

10. Superior Singing Method A modest and reasonably priced selection of tips and tricks for singers at the start of their journey Price: 8 week course – one-off payment of $97/£71.56 | Key features: Weekly modules for structured learning, short and engaging sessions, supplementary mini-courses, options to upgrade to more advanced plans Step by step approached Broken into weekly modules Lots of content for a reasonable price User interface is lacking compared to other, similar sites. Videos need updating Only really useful for total beginners

Superior Singing Method provides a very linear, step-by-step approach to vocal tuition, with eight modules to choose from covering a large variety of techniques and advice, short sessions and simple to understand exercises. The course provides a great starting point for beginners to grasp the understanding of the fundamentals of their own voice.

Performer Aaron Anastasi offers the course at a much lower cost than other online singing platforms, but this price decrease reflects the perhaps underdeveloped nature of the site.

Despite offering a free workbook, finishing each module with a quiz, and offering opportunities for one-on-one feedback from Aaron himself, the site is still lacking in terms of user friendliness and overall accessibility. For the price though, the content is still accessible for beginners, so Superior Singing Method definitely deserves a slot in our top 10.

The course offers its basic package, while also providing bonus modules, supplementary mini-courses and the option to upgrade to a more advanced plan. Whilst still seeming to be in the earlier stages of development compared to its competitors, this site still offers valuable advice, tips, tricks and, most importantly, feedback. Having your vocals critiqued by a professional is an invaluable part of learning to sing and the fact that this site is so comparably low priced yet offers this service deems it worthy of a top 10 slot.

Best online singing lessons: Buying advice

(Image credit: Getty/Tim Robberts)

How to choose the best online singing lessons for you

If you’re hoping to sign up to an online singing lesson course, it’s imperative that the course complements your learning style, unique goals and current skill level.

With this in mind, have a read about each of the programmes’ content and ask yourself a few questions to really find the best online singing lessons for you. Does it sound like it’ll suit your experience level? If you already know a little about singing, then you’ll want to look for something that offers advice beyond the absolute basics.

Does its vision for artists line up with your aspirations as a vocalist? Having goals when learning how to sing can really help you progress, so making sure that the goals you have line up nicely with those given by the online singing lessons can help with this.

Does it include lessons that feature genres/music styles that you actually enjoy singing? If you don’t like the stuff you’re learning, then you probably won’t get as much from them, so enjoying the kind of music that’s taught is pretty key when looking for the best online singing lessons.

These are super-important points to consider when comparing the sites yourself, but hopefully this guide will make the task a little less daunting for you!

Whether you’re endeavouring to pursue a career in music or hoping to impress your mates at your local karaoke, online singing lessons are definitely an easy and fun way to improve your vocal abilities.

How much do online singing lessons cost

Most of the best online singing lessons services in this guide offer a free trial (from 7 days upwards) or a small sample of free content. This gives you the opportunity to try a few before you commit.

Beyond this, once you start paying, online lessons start from around $15 per month. You can make savings if you sign up for longer periods, such as a full year. Some services even offer up lifetime subscriptions. These might seem expensive initially, but if you plan on using the content consistently and over a long period of time, could be worth considering.

