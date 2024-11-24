Ditch the University of YouTube and unlock your musical potential with Guitar Tricks’ $800 off annual subscription Black Friday bundle

Guitar Tricks is going all in this Black Friday, offering its annual membership plus hundreds of dollars worth of extras for an incredible $99 - which works out at $8.25 per month. With savings totalling $800, this deal is designed to inspire everyone, from brand-new players picking up a guitar for the first time to more experienced players refining their craft. If you’ve attended the school of YouTube so far - much like I did - now is the perfect opportunity to introduce some structure and a fresh perspective from a wealth of tutors with years of experience. Guitar Tricks is one of our top-rated online guitar lessons platforms , too.

Guitar Tricks: 1-year sub + add-ons for only $99

This Black Friday, Guitar Tricks is offering an incredible opportunity to learn, refine your craft, and develop musical intuition with $800 off its annual membership. For just $99, you’ll gain access to hundreds of dollars worth of add-ons, including exclusive resources, thousands of video lessons, and essential tools for beginners and beyond.

At the heart of this offer is Guitar Tricks’ highly-rated annual membership, typically priced at $359. This includes access to their Core Learning System, which guides beginners through essential skills and techniques before exploring advanced concepts. All of this is presented in a slick and attractive user interface that is a joy to use. It’s a proven path used by over 4 million players worldwide to transform their skills. With over 11,000 expertly crafted lessons spanning everything from blues to metal, the platform caters to every style and ambition.

If you’ve picked up one of the best electric guitars for beginners , the Ultimate Beginner Bundle provides tailored tools to help kick-start your journey. In my opinion, the standout feature is the custom lesson plan, where one of Guitar Tricks’ expert instructors builds a programme based on your interests and goals. This is complemented by three essential e-books: the Ultimate Beginner Guide, packed with chord charts and practice tips; the Guitar Set-Up Guide, which teaches basic maintenance; and the Guitar Soloing Guide, offering the building blocks of lead playing. Normally $29 each, these guides are included at no extra cost.

If you have progressed past the beginner stage then the all-new 100 Licks Series showcases must-learn riffs and techniques designed to boost creativity and style. The Premium Bootcamp Access - also included - dives deep into advanced techniques and playing styles through long-form tutorials. Combined, these features provide $158 worth of value, now yours for free during this Black Friday sale.

Rounding out the deal are bonus gifts worth $158, including exclusive backing tracks for blues and rock, songwriting tools, and a chord theory toolkit. These extras are unavailable anywhere else on the platform, so if you’d benefit from these incredibly valuable extras now is the time to act. They are perfect for players looking to experiment, grow and develop their own style. Also, I believe that jamming along to backing tracks is one of the best ways of truly understanding what you are playing, making you a much better player.

Whether you’re a beginner eager to learn or a seasoned guitarist honing your craft, this Black Friday guitar deal offers everything you need to make 2025 your best year of playing yet. But act fast - this offer won’t be around for long.