Download 2011 running times

Scroll down to, er, download TG's Download 2011 cheat sheet in a handy printable format, including full line-up and stage times, essential tips and band recommendations.

In this time of economic hardship we appreciate that not everyone wants to part with 20 clams for a bit of card with some running times on it. So in an effort to save you some cash and major headaches we've put together the Total Guitar Download 2011 cheat sheet.

It's two sides of A4, which if you're clever, you'll print out back-to-back and take with you. Inside you'll find some essential festival survival/packing tips, the top five guitar bands at Download and a full running order - with stage times - for all five arenas.

Download it, print it and share it with anyone else you think might want it.

To download, right-click on the link below and select 'save as', or 'save target as' (depending on your browser).

For more festival goodness check out TG's Top 10 festivals for guitarists and our 12 Dos and Don'ts of the festival season.