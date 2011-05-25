Top 10 Festivals For Guitarists

Slam Dunk

28 May, Leeds University, Leeds/ 29 May Hertfordshire University, Hatfield

Bands to watch: Less Than Jake, Goldfinger, Reel Big Fish, Anti-Flag, Framing Hanley, Lower Than Atlantis

When European punk tour/extravaganza Deconstruction went bust in 2007, it seemed like the UK’s youth would no longer have an outlet for their US-centric punk fixations. Fortunately, the good people behind Slam Dunk stepped up and the two-date festival is comfortably occupying its place as Deconstruction’s spiritual successor.

Slam Dunk even improves on its forebear by showcasing smaller British bands, such as Lower Than Atlantis, alongside Stateside behemoths Less Than Jake and Reel Big Fish. There’s also plenty on offer for the swishy-haired post-emo masses, with the likes of Framing Hanley and We Are The Ocean making appearances.

Heading to a festival this summer? Check out our 12 Dos and Don'ts of the festival season!