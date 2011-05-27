12 Dos and Don'ts of the festival season

DO learn some acoustic songs

Look, if you're going to be THAT guy with the guitar - and let's face it, we all want to be - at the very least learn some decent campfire songs or tunes that your friends might know. DO NOT sit there repeatedly picking out the first three notes of 'Stairway...' and telling everyone that you used to know it off by heart.

