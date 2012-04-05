Video: Dave Weckl tells Rhythm how much Buddy Rich means to him

Weckl

Dave Weckl's jaw-dropping performance rounded-off the Buddy Rich Show at the London Palladium earlier this week. A few hours before he took to the stage we sat down with Weckl and talked Buddy.

In the latest issue of Rhythm, on sale now, we celebrate the drumming genius of Buddy Rich with contributions from Dave Weckl, Gavin Harrison, Ian Paice, Cathy Rich, John Blackwell and many more. For full details on the issue head here.



