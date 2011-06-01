UPDATE: Pearl offers one-off kit for charity auction

Pearl

Getting raiding your piggy banks because Pearl is offering a super rare kit in a new online charity auction.



The bidding is now open for a special Miniature Masterworks Artisan Drum kit in children's sizes to help raise money for the Save the Children Japanese appeal.



The set-up comes in Pearl's Tamo Scuba Blue Artisan finish with gold hardware and ships in the following sizes;



18"x15" bass drum, 8"x7" and 10"x7" toms, 12"x11" floor tom and a 12"x3" snare.



For more information on the kit, auction and the appeal please visit www.pearleurope.com.