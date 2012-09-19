Sabian announces Cymbal Vote 2013

Sabian

Sabian wants you to choose their new cymbals for 2013.

The cymbal giant is repeating last year's Player's Choice scheme, but is amping things up a little.

Sabian will once again producer 12 new models, with a public vote deciding which go into full production. You can hear the likes of Mike Portnoy, Tony Royster jr, Ray Luzier and more putting the cymbals through their paces right here.

This time around though Sabian will also ship sets of the metals all over the world, so you have the chance to play them for yourself. You can play the cymbals for yourself at the following drum shops:

September

1st Rhythm Base - Glasgow 0141 429 3799

1st Sound Attak - Colchester 01206 368 999

8th Newcastle Drum Centre 0191 221 0301

8th Drum Depot - Cardiff 0292 022 0120

15th Drum Shop UK Ltd - Washington 0191 418 7113

15th Poole Percussion - Dorset 01202 675 111

22nd Drum Stop - Sheffield 0114 247 2200

22nd DrumWright - Reading 0118 944 1418

29th John Scheerers - Leeds 0113 244 9592

29th PMT - Bristol 0117 934 9955

October

6th PMT - Salford 0161 877 6262

6th Wembley Drum Centre - 020 8795 4001

13th PMT - Birmingham 0121 359 5056

20th Rattle and Drum - Derby 01332 341414

27th Gear 4 Music - York 0843 155 0800

Don't worry though if you can't get out to a participating drum store, there will also be videos of drum stars such as Mike Portnoy, Ray Luzier and Tony Royster Jr testing the cymbals out.

For a complete listing of Cymbal Vote events worldwide, and descriptions and video of all 12 new cymbal models, keep your eyes on www.CymbalVote.com.