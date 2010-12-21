JANUARY ISSUE OF RHYTHM ON SALE NOW

Joey cover

JOEY JORDISON

Drummer. Producer. Songwriter. Guitarist. Visionary. We go behind the mask of multi-talented drum star Joey Jordison to find out about the future of Slipknot, performing with Rob Zombie, resurrecting ghoul rockers Murderdolls and of course topping Rhythm's Greatest Drummer of the Last 25 Years poll, including a personal thanks from Joey to all who voted.



We also get an up-close look at Joey's monster Pearl/Paiste/Remo set-up and pick out our favourite tracks from the metal master's illustrious career so far.



The Who Live At Leeds - Geoff Nicholls looks back at how Keith Moon helped create the greatest live rock album of all time as Live At Leeds celebrates its 40th anniversary



Veteran session ace Gary Husband reflects on an acclaim-filled career and fills us in on his all-star new album



Fear Factory's Gene Hoglan tells us about his time at the kit with some of extreme metal's seminal acts and reveals all about his monstrous double bass technique



Oceansize drummer Mark Heron tells us about the dream that became a reality with his crazy symmetrical set-up



Roy Mayorga (Stone Sour) picks out his life-defining tracks



Hot drummers for 2011 - We arm you with the names of ten drummers set for big things in the coming year



THE LATEST GEAR REVIEWED

Gretsch Renown Maple drum kit

Ddrum Hybrid drum kit

Puresound snare wires

BC2 Drum Monitor System

Stagg drum kit

Remo Tattoo Skyn heads

PLUS 16 page Buyers Guide and the latest gear news and advice



ON THE RHYTHM CD

Learn to play massive tracks by Kings of Leon, Steely Dan and Machine Head



Find out how to play like JR Robinson and Joel Rosenblatt and check out the latest installments of our Peruvian cajon, double kick and drum clinic series'



Bag yourself one of two stunning Mapex Black Panther snare drums - The Machete and The Blade



