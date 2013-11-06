Christmas is coming…

Get your mates and family something they really want this Christmas with a knockdown magazine subscription to Rhythm or one of our sister magazines from Future.

Future publishes over 60 other great mags too, covering music-making, videogames, cars, cycling, tech, craft, design, photography and computing. For your band mates, how about Guitarist, Total Guitar, Guitar Techniques, Future Music or Computer Music?

A magazine subscription is the gift that keeps on giving, as it literally lasts all year! And we're offering some fantastic savings with up to 50% off the cover price. We'll also send you a free gift card you can personalise to announce your gift.

These savings are also available for overseas subscribers, and the offer is open until 31st January 2014. By the way, it's the cheapest you'll get a subscription all year!

Check out Rhythm subscription offers here and its sister mags here!