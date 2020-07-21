Zoom’s V3 vocal processor puts effects, harmonies and pitch correction at your fingertips

Designed not only for use on stage but also when you’re “streaming, recording, or collaborating online,” the V3 is Zoom’s latest hands-on vocal processing box.

As well as effects, this also offers harmonising options and pitch correction, with clearly-labelled buttons on the top enabling you to access each of the 16 processors. Each effect is also tweakable with various parameter knobs, and you can select your key and harmony intervals using dedicated controls, too.

The V3 has a built-in preamp and also offers reverb, delay and compression effects, each of which has its own level control. It can operate as a USB audio interface, too, and hands-free control can be enabled by plugging in a footswitch and expression pedal. Power can come from batteries or the optional AC adapter.