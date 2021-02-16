You’d better get your skates on if you want Supreme’s startling new Akai MPC Live II

Skate/lifestyle brand Supreme has a long history of music collaborations - back in 2017 it worked with Fender on a special edition Stratocaster, for example - and now it’s put its name to a bold and bright version of Akai’s MPC Live II.
Part of Supreme’s spring/summer 2021 collection, this certainly looks striking, but we’d assume that, underneath that red paint job, this is exactly the same as the standard version of Akai’s standalone production box.
According to Hypebeast, the new collection will be rolling out from 18 February, but a price for the Supreme MPC Live II hasn’t been confirmed.