You’d better get your skates on if you want Supreme’s startling new Akai MPC Live II

Skate/lifestyle brand Supreme has a long history of music collaborations - back in 2017 it worked with Fender on a special edition Stratocaster, for example - and now it’s put its name to a bold and bright version of Akai’s MPC Live II.

Part of Supreme’s spring/summer 2021 collection, this certainly looks striking, but we’d assume that, underneath that red paint job, this is exactly the same as the standard version of Akai’s standalone production box.