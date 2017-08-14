Fender’s latest Stratocaster reigns Supreme

New York's Supreme is among the most iconic skate brands around, and for its latest catalogue, it’s partnered with Fender to put together the Supreme Stratocaster.

Details are pretty scant at the moment, but the catalogue lists all the expected specs (maple wood neck, three pickups, tremolo bridge and five-way selector switch). We’re not quite sure what the white-finished fingerboard material is at present, but it looks damn cool.

What we do know is that the Supreme logo appears between the neck and middle single coils, and also crops up on the guitar’s custom case, strap and picks.

There’s no word on price or availability yet, but you can head over to Supreme for more info.