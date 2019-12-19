Yes, Klevgrand has made a singing Santa plugin… and it’s free!

We’re calling it: it’s officially Christmas silly season. If you need proof, check out Klevgrand’s free Santa Jussi plugin.
A festive version of its Jussi vocal synth, this has no parameters, but it does have an animated Santa on its interface who moves his mouth in time with the music. And, let’s face it: you don’t really need anything else at this time of year.
Santa Jussi runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, and is available as a free download to anyone who has a Klevgrand account. Find out more on the Klevgrand website, where you can check out the company’s half-price Christmas sale.