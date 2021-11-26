With up to $90 off Alesis beginner keyboards for Black Friday, now is a great time to start learning

It’s fair to say the market is awash with beginner-friendly keyboards and pianos, and while it’s great to have so many affordable options out there to choose from, it can make it difficult to decide which is the best digital piano for you. Luckily, Amazon has just made things a little easier by knocking some money off two very popular contenders.

For those serious about learning the piano, Amazon has slashed $90 off the Alesis Recital Grand . This 88 note digital piano is ideal for learning piano as it comes with an authentic feeling keybed. The fully weighted keys come with a graded hammer action, meaning it feels as close it can to an acoustic piano. It also comes loaded with a lush set of piano voices and a sustain pedal.

For small children or players looking to save on space, the Alesis Recital 61 currently has $30 off at Amazon , too. This option may not have fully weighted keys - or a full-sized keyboard - but it is still a fantastic starting point for players looking to take their first steps.

Alesis are well known for their affordable music gear. Whether it’s keyboards for beginners , a MIDI controller for the budding producer, or a volume-friendly electronic drum kit , Alesis has plenty of options that won’t break the bank. So, with prices that are already pretty accessible, it’s even better when they go on sale. For more offers check out our Black Friday keyboard piano deals page.

