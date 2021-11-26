More

With up to $90 off Alesis beginner keyboards for Black Friday, now is a great time to start learning

Amazon has come through for the budding pianist with discounts on the Alesis Recital Grand and Alesis Recital 61 beginner pianos this Black Friday

It’s fair to say the market is awash with beginner-friendly keyboards and pianos, and while it’s great to have so many affordable options out there to choose from, it can make it difficult to decide which is the best digital piano for you. Luckily, Amazon has just made things a little easier by knocking some money off two very popular contenders.

For those serious about learning the piano, Amazon has slashed $90 off the Alesis Recital Grand. This 88 note digital piano is ideal for learning piano as it comes with an authentic feeling keybed. The fully weighted keys come with a graded hammer action, meaning it feels as close it can to an acoustic piano. It also comes loaded with a lush set of piano voices and a sustain pedal. 

For small children or players looking to save on space, the Alesis Recital 61 currently has $30 off at Amazon, too. This option may not have fully weighted keys - or a full-sized keyboard - but it is still a fantastic starting point for players looking to take their first steps. 

Alesis are well known for their affordable music gear. Whether it’s keyboards for beginners, a MIDI controller for the budding producer, or a volume-friendly electronic drum kit, Alesis has plenty of options that won’t break the bank. So, with prices that are already pretty accessible, it’s even better when they go on sale.  For more offers check out our Black Friday keyboard piano deals page. 

Alesis Recital Grand: Was $449, now $359

This 88 note stage piano is the perfect instrument for the budding pianist. Its compact size, graded hammer action and 16 sounds make for an extremely enjoyable playing experience. The inbuilt 50W micro-array speaker system does a fantastic job of reproducing an authentic piano tone and comes with an accompanying sustain pedal.  

Alesis Recital 61: Was $199, now $169

For those seeking a semi-key option, the Alesis Recital 61 is also heavily discounted and is currently only $169 on Amazon. This 61 note keyboard is perfect for young children looking to learn or even older players, looking to save on space.  

Daryl Robertson
First and foremost, I'm a guitar enthusiast – a fanatic, some might say. I'm a firm believer that most of the world's problems can be solved with a Gibson SG and a catastrophically loud amp. Before writing about music gear for a living as a Junior Deals Writer on MusicRadar, I worked in music retail for 7 years, giving advice on guitars, basses, drums, pianos, and PA systems. I also have a love for recording and live audio production; I'm a fully qualified sound engineer with experience working in various venues in Scotland, where I live. 