Who is the best acoustic guitarist of 2021?

BEST IN GUITARS 2021: There have been some astonishing acoustic guitarists releasing music this year – from award-winning technical virtuosos, to talented singer-songwriters and heart-tugging instrumentalists.

The acoustic is simultaneously the most limited and freeing of all ways to approach playing the guitar and a look at this year's shortlist serves to remind us of the enthralling possibilities of this enduring instrument. But who is most deserving of your vote for the best acoustic guitarist this year?

Let us know below.

Voting closes at midnight on 28 November.