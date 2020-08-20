Who better to be working on the Behringer BBG clone than a long-standing collaborator with Wolfgang Palm himself?

Behringer has been working on a clone of the PPG Wave, with a prototype breaking cover recently and who better to aid in the synth's development than one of the minds behind the some of the latest products from Wolfgang Palm.

Yesterday, the Music Tribe company announced, as ever, on Facebook that Hermann Seib, the developer of WaveSim and long-standing collaborator with Wolfgang Palm, has joined the ranks of the Behringer/Music Tribe Wave Synthesizer Development Team.

It's not the first time we've seen such venerable engineers of the synth world join with Uli in the German's quest to recreate some of the world's most beloved synthesizers. Last year we saw the designer of the Korg MS-20, Hiroaki Nishijima, heading up the new synth innovation centre in Japan.