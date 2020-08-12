Behringer claims that its new PPG Wave synth clone sounds “truly amazing”

Behringer has sort-of-revealed its latest classic synth reboot; for its next cloning trick, it’s bringing you a new version of the PPG Wave .

Created by Wolfgang Palm in an era when analogue was still very much the dominant force, this digital instrument used wavetables to create its sounds and proved to be hugely influential. Released in 1981, it spawned several sequels and was used by a host of notable artists.

The Behringer version - called, inevitably, the BBG Wave - is currently at the “working prototype stage”, and is the company’s first attempt at creating a wavetable synth. However, despite there still being a lot of work to do on the compex firmware, we’re assured that it already sounds “truly amazing”.