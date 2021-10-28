Waves’ Halloween FX plugins sale is scarily good - up to 92% off

As Halloween approaches, Waves has sharpened its deals cleaver and slashed the price of 31 killer FX plugins by up to 92%, with some now as little as $29.99. If your tracks need pitch bending or correction, some creative filtering and distortion, modulation or another crazy effect (spooky or otherwise), this sale is an absolute slayer.

Some of the plugins in this sale also feature in our round-up of the best Waves plugins , so come with our tried-and-tested stamp of approval. Highlights include the new Vocal Bender plugin, which enables you to manipulate vocals in real-time, from pitch-shifting to vibrato, and the popular H-Delay Hybrid Delay which features a super easy to use interface and is ideal if you want to add some quirky sounds or special sauce to your creations.

This promotion ends at the stroke of midnight on Halloween, after which these plugins will probably shoot back up to full price. Now that’s scary.

Waves Halloween sale: Save up to 92% on effects plugins

Take your productions to a whole new level with Waves' batch of discounted FX plugins. Choose from pitch bending and correction to vocal resynthesis, creative filtering and distortion, modulation, panning, reverb and delay effects.

Save huge sums off killer software bundles and individual plugins whether you want to add a little Abbey Road magic to your recordings, go to town on vocal production or record better guitars, there's a plugin for every application.

What’s more, if you add $50 of plugins to your basket, you can claim an extra plugin from this list , absolutely free, as long as you claim within 72 hours of your purchase. Spend $90 and it’s two freebies; $120 or more and you’ll be downloading 3 free plugins.