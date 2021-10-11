Waves goes wild with 30% off plugin bundles, plus buy 1 get 1 free on single plugins

There’s not long to wait now until the big Black Friday plugin deals start dropping, but never ones to shy away from a good sale, Waves has dropped not one, but two ace offers for music makers before the big November shopping event. Topping the bill this week is 30% off a range of plugin bundles .

Bundles are a great way to get access to loads of useful recording, mixing and mastering tools for way less than you’d pay for them individually. Use the code BUNDLE30 at checkout to get hundreds of dollars off top bundles including Waves Gold and Diamond, the killer SSL 4000 Collection and Chris Lord Alge’s amazing CLA Classic Compressors. With 57 bundles to choose from, and discounted prices as low as $27.99, there’s a bargain to be had for every budget.

If it’s individual plugins you’re after, there’s also a buy one get one free promotion running. In a nutshell, if you buy any plugin from Waves , you’ll have your pick from this list of 129 , absolutely free.

This offer is running for this week only, so you’ll need to make your mind up pretty quickly. You have 72 hours from the time of purchasing your first plugin to select your freebie.

What's more, all of Waves plugins have now been upgraded so they're compatible with M1-equipped Apple computers.