US guitar deal: Save $60 off Way Huge Saucy Box Overdrive pedal

Here on MusicRadar, in the build up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and throughout the Holiday season, we'll be bringing you the best deals on musical instruments of all kinds for US-based musicians, drummers, guitarists and producers. Click here for all the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals in the US.

If you’re looking for an amp-like dirt box, Way Huge’s Saucy Box Overdrive is a fine choice, and for 24 hours only, Musician’s Friend is offering a sweet deal on this killer pedal.

Today’s Stupid Deal of the Day secures you a Saucy Box for just $69 - that’s $60 off the original $129 price.

That’s quite a bargain, given the praise we heaped upon the pedal in our review, where we noted, “it feels like a drive where you can dig in and feel the pedal bite back.”