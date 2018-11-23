US Black Friday studio monitors deal: Save $100 on IK Multimedia's iLoud Micro Monitor

Here on MusicRadar, in the build up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and throughout the Holiday season, we'll be bringing you the best deals on musical instruments of all kinds for US-based musicians, drummers, guitarists and producers. Click here for all the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals in the US.

Whether you need to keep your music-making setup portable or are just really short on space, IK Multimedia's iLoud Micro studio monitor has always been a great option. However, with the price now slashed by $100 to $199.99, this two-speaker setup is an even better deal.

Said to be "the smallest studio reference monitoring system in the world," the iLoud Micro Monitor comprises two bi-amplified speakers that deliver 50 watts RMS of power. Each speaker contains a 3/4-inch silk dome tweeter, a 3-inch paper cone performance woofer and a large flaring front-firing bass reflex port.

We're big fans of these little speakers, and at this price, they're a bit of a steal.