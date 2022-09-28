Universal Audio UAD Spark now runs on PC: native VST versions of UA’s plugins for your Windows DAW

Universal Audio has made good on its promise to bring its UAD Spark native plugin subscription service to Windows, meaning that PC users can now access a selection of the company’s best-loved instruments and effects in their DAW without any additional UA hardware. Launched in March 2022, Spark was previously exclusive to macOS.

The caveat is that you’ll need to pay $20 a month for the privilege (or $150 a year), though there is a 14-day trial option so you can try before you buy. Owners of UA’s Volt USB audio interfaces receive an extended 30-day trial, and if you already have a perpetual license for any of the Spark plugins, you’ll receive the native version for free.

Spark contains virtual versions of some of the greatest pieces of hardware in music technology history, including the Minimoog synth, the API 2500, UA 1176 and Teletronix LA-2A compressors, the Neve 1073 preamp and EQ channel strip, and the Lexicon 224 digital reverb.

“We launched the UAD Spark plug-in subscription earlier this year, bringing the authentic and inspiring sounds of classic studio and music gear to creators, with or without UA hardware,” says Bill Putnam Jr, UA’s founder and CEO. “Today, we’re thrilled to be able to extend that vision and bring professional UA sound to our Windows community as well.”