Thomann’s epic Cyber Week sale has landed, promising up to 60% off music hardware and 80% off software

Why isolate your Black Friday music deals to a single day when you can make it a whole week of epic offers? That’s exactly the route Thomann has taken with its Cyber Week sale, which just launched and runs until 29 November. What’s more, there are two elements to this sale: you can save up to 60% off music hardware , in addition to up to 80% music software in a separate Download Deals promotion. If you’re in the UK or Europe, and you make music, this is the sale to shop this Black Friday

It doesn’t matter what type of musician you are, or what you play, there are great bargains to be had in this sale. From guitar tuners to acoustic pianos, and great gear from brands including Thomann’s own Harley Benton, and music tech brands like Focusrite, Behringer and PreSonus. So, if you’re looking to upgrade the guitar you purchased during lockdown, or you want to supercharge your home studio, there are bargains to be had. And if you spend over £149, your new purchase will be shipped for free.

Fender American Acoustasonic Tele: £1,399 Fender American Acoustasonic Tele: £1,399 , £1,085

Fender's revolutionary Acoustasonic series gives you a powerful hybrid of acoustic and electric tones in one guitar. With a mahogany body, 22-fret neck and Telecaster shape, N4 magnetic pickup for electric tones, an under-saddle transducer and body-mounted internal sensor you get the best of both worlds from one instrument. Get the US version for roughly the same price as the newly-announced affordable Player version in this amazing Black Friday deal!

Squier Paranormal Toronado: £295 Squier Paranormal Toronado: £295 , now £249

Squier's Paranormal series gives a slightly reimagined take on some of Fender's classic offsets. Here, the Toronado delivers a dual-humbucker, alt-rock machine finished in 3-Color Sunburst. It's got 22 frets, a string-through-body hardtail bridge, a pair of Atomic humbuckers, dual volume/tone controls and a three-way switch. It's also one of the coolest-looking guitars you'll find at this price, snap it up while you can!

Fender Flea Signature Jazz Bass: £1,129 Fender Flea Signature Jazz Bass: £1,129 , now £929

Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers is one of the most revered bassists of the last 30 years. With this deal, you can get his signature Fender Jazz Bass in Road Worn Faded Shell Pink for a cracking sub-£1000 deal. As well as the tapered Jazz Bass neck profile, it's equipped with Pure Vintage '64 Jazz Bass pickups and an engraved 'Flea' neck plate. Get a classic, versatile bass for less today!

Sire Marcus Miller P7 Alder 4 AW: was £409, now £319 Sire Marcus Miller P7 Alder 4 AW: was £409, now £319

Few bassists come close to the funky feel and technical ability of Marcus Miller - here you can snag a piece of that action for 22% off! The alder body is finished in Antique White, while the fretboard is ebony. You get a pair of Marcus Super Precision split coil pickups, and the Heritage 3 preamp gives you control over the mid frequencies. It's a combination of classic and modern, and at this price it won't hang around long!

M-Audio Oxygen 25 V4: was £66, now £55 M-Audio Oxygen 25 V4: was £66, now £55

Small doesn't have to mean lacking in features, as proved by this awesome value portable MIDI controller keyboard from M-Audio. With 8 velocity-sensitive trigger pads, 8 assignable rotary controls, an assignable fader, dual pitch/mod wheels and transport controls, it's packing a lot of functionality. Thomann has reduced it by 17% for Black Friday, so you can start making music on the go for less!

Antares Auto-Tune Access: Now just £24.50 Antares Auto-Tune Access: Now just £24.50

Antares Auto-Tune Access delivers Auto-Tune's legendary pitch-correction algorithms in a simple, easy-to-use plugin. It's fast enough to use in real-time, making it perfect for live processing and includes controls for correction speed, plus pitch humanization. Take t'pain out of re-pitching your vocals for just £24.50 this Black Friday!

Ludwig Black Beauty 14"x5" snare: £722 Ludwig Black Beauty 14"x5" snare: £722 , now £585

The Ludwig Black Beauty is one of the most recorded snare drums of all time. This 5-inch-deep version comes packing all the beefy, brass tone of its 6.5-inch counterpart, and is equipped with a simplified 8-lug configuration for speedy tuning. With almost 20% off, you can get some premium snare DNA at a snip of the regular price for Black Friday.

If you’re not sure what to pick up, our buyer’s guides are full of expert gear recommendations. Alternatively, Thomann is planning some live stream events where you can watch some of the Cyber Week sale highlights demoed and discussed.

It’s Monday 22 November, 5pm UK time, for the guitar and bass session, and Tuesday 23 November, 5pm UK time for the synthesizer session.