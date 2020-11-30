The top Cyber Monday ukulele deals – with prices from just $29.99

Cyber Monday music deals: If you're looking to start playing ukulele or buy a uke as a gift, we've got great news – there's some great Cyber Monday bargains to be had below.
Mitchell MU40 soprano Ukulele: Was $44.99, now $29.99
The Mitchell MU40 soprano ukulele is at its lowest ever price this, with $15 off at Guitar Center. The soprano size is the smallest of the lot, making it easy and comfortable to play. With a lindenwood body and walnut fretboard providing a warm, resonant tone, this uke will certainly hold its ground against more expensive competition.View Deal
Ukutune UKM1 23” Concert Ukulele:
$199.98, now $119.99
Concert ukes are the go-to for many players, and with the code BFSALEUKM you can have 40% off your very own. The solid Mahogany body and Walnut fretboard provide a warm tone with strong projection. With a free gig bag and extra strings, these ukes are still in the presale phase until January 1st - but worth waiting for. View Deal
Ukutune UKM2 23” Concert Ukulele: Was $59.98, now $35.99
Ukutune’s UKM2 is a great choice for a beginner. It is a standard concert size and again features a Mahogany body, but without some of the extra fancy details of the more expensive models. Use the code BFSALEUKM for 40% off this uke, which also comes with a free padded gig bag and an extra set of Aquila strings.View Deal
Ukutune UKE1 23” Concert Ukulele: Was $129.98, now $90.99
The UKE1 Concert Ukulele is a fantastic option for someone who wants to take their playing to the next level. The solid spruce top and striped ebony back and sides offer up a bright, precise tone with plenty of projection - making this great for the stage as well as the studio (or your bedroom). Use the discount code BFSALEUKE to get 30% off until December 1st.View Deal
Ukutune UKA1 26” Tenor Ukulele: Was $139.98, now $69.99
Ukutune have hit the nail on the head this with a massive 50% off their UKA1 Tenor Ukulele with the code BFSALEUKA. Made from Ash wood and finished in a rather fetching green (USA only) or blue (UK/EU only), this slightly larger uke ships for free with a padded bag and an extra set of Aquila strings.View Deal
Ukutune UKS1 21” Soprano Ukulele: Was $49.98, now $34.99
The Ukutune UKS1 is the smallest of the lot, but the sapele body provides plenty of warmth and richness of tone. Perfect for beginners, this little uke comes with a free padded bag as well as a spare set of strings to ensure that you can always keep playing. Use the discount code BFSALEUKE for 30% off until December 1st.
