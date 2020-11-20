The massive Dell Black Friday sale just started - save up to 29% off XPS laptops

Choosing a new laptop for making music is a big decision, with so many options available it can be one of the more confusing - and expensive - purchases you'll make when it comes to music gear. But with the launch of Dell's UK Black Friday sale and US Black Friday laptop sale, that decision just got a little easier; and cheaper.

In our guide to the best laptops for music production we heartily recommend the Dell XPS 13 (and it's larger 15-inch counterpart) as super capable for music production needs, and a great alternative to Apple's MacBook Pro.

With Black Friday kicking off in a matter of days, Dell has left the starting gate early with some phenomenal price reductions and great Black Friday music deals on both slightly older and the most current XPS models.

In the US there are discounts automatically applied. In the UK you'll need to stick the code BF15 in at checkout to score a 15% discount. Either way, there are big savings to be made.

The discounts on these particular specs are worth a look:

Dell Black Friday deals (UK)

Dell XPS 13: £1,648.99 , now £1,384.64, save £244.35

Enter code BF15 at checkout to apply your discount.

- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10510U Processor

- 1TB SSD

- 16GB memory

- 13.3-inch UHD (3840 x 2160) InfinityEdge Touch DisplayView Deal

Dell new XPS 15: £2018.99 , now £1,699.14, save £319.84

Enter code BF15 at checkout to apply your discount.

- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10750H Processor

- 1TB SSD

- 16GB memory

- 15.6" FHD+ InfinityEdge Non-Touch Anti-Glare DisplayView Deal

Dell new XPS 15: £2518.99 , now £2,124.14, save £374.85

Enter code BF15 at checkout to apply your discount.

- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10750H Processor

- 1TB SSD

- 32GB memory

- 15.6" UHD+ InfinityEdge Touch Anti-Reflective DisplayView Deal

