The JBL One Series 104 compact powered monitors are a Black Friday bargain

If a stylish set of affordable compact monitors is on your Black Friday shopping list, your search might just be over. Sweetwater has knocked more than $57 off the JBL One Series 104s, making them a real bargain.
Shipping as a pair, you can currently buy these powered monitors for just $71.10, down from $129. That’s a pretty significant saving, and one that’s made even more attractive when you consider that we awarded these speakers a score of four and a half out of five in our review earlier this year.
We noted that the 104s deliver “a surprising amount of welly considering the size,” with great all-round performance for the price. With the current discount, they look an even better buy, so grab them while you can.
JBL One Series 104 compact powered monitors
$129 $71.10
Until 2 December you can save more than $57 on these excellent little speakers , which sound as good as they look. We praised their excellent mid-range performance and surprising levels of loudness.View Deal
