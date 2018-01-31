The best new music software of NAMM 2018

NAMM 2018: Although there was undoubtedly more hardware than software at the NAMM Show - oh how things have changed - DAW and plugin developers still had a seat at the table.

We had updates, artist-endorsed effects, innovation and, of course, the odd hardware emulation or two. Even Native Instruments returned to the fold, announcing an expansion of its NKS standard for effects.

Here, then, are our NAMM software highlights.

