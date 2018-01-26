NAMM 2018: Waves partners with Andrew Scheps and PRS to create new channel strip and guitar amp plugins

NAMM 2018: Waves has partnered with a couple of big names to produce new channel strip and guitar amp plugins; namely, mix engineer Andrew Scheps and guitar manufacturer PRS.

The Scheps Omni Channel plugin contains Andrew’s go-to combinations of compression, saturation colours and more. The processors are designed to work together seamlessly and cohesively; some are based on classic hardware units and others are modules that have been developed from scratch.

PRS SuperModels, meanwhile, models PRS’s Archon, Dallas and Blue Sierra/V9 amps. These were created in collaboration with Paul Reed Smith and replicate every component of the originals.

The specs for both plugins are below. The Scheps Omni Channel currently costs $49 (regular price is $149) while PRS SuperModels should be available soon.

Waves Audio Scheps Channel features

Designed with GRAMMY-winning mixer Andrew Scheps (Adele, Jay-Z, Metallica)

Flexible channel strip plugin based on Andrew’s tried and tested processing combinations

Pre, compression, EQ and gating modules, each with diverse options for sonic flexibility

DS² module with 2 full-range bands and 4 filter types

Insert slot: Load an additional Waves plugin anywhere in the channel strip

Drag and drop any module anywhere in the channel strip

Internal MS/Duo/Stereo routing per module

Stereo component provides full discrete control over each channel

Flexible shaping of internal or external sidechain input

Zero latency

PRS SuperModels features

Superb modeling of 3 top-of-the-line PRS amplifiers: Archon, Dallas, Blue Sierra / V9

Created in collaboration with Paul Reed Smith

Eight speaker cabinet IRs with automatic IR browser

Exceptional noise gate to filter out amp noise and hiss

Auto-gain control for maximum performance

Unique tone-shaping boost not featured in the hardware amps

Digital tuner sensitive to standard & extended-range guitars

Smart Mix, Phase Fix & Time Fix controls for perfectly matching 2 cabinets

Use as a plugin in your DAW or as a standalone application

Designed for studio, home and live playing (with laptop and audio interface)

SoundGrid-compatible for ultra-low-latency performance