NAMM 2018: Make your vocals sound twice as nice with Sonnox’s VoxDoubler plugins

NAMM 2018: Sonnox has a new processing package called VoxDoubler, a product that, unsurprisingly, is designed to produce vocal doubling effects. This is the first release in the company’s Toolbox series.

This actually comprises two plugins: Widen and Thicken. Again, their purposes are pretty self-explanatory. Used together, these are designed to turn a single vocal line into one that sounds multitracked. The processing is said to be transparent and to leave you with a natural, realistic vocal sound.

VoxDoubler is available now from the Sonnox website priced at $55/$79, rising to £69/$99 on 1 March. You can run it on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, and there’s also a demo to download.