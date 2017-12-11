This new software promises to automatically create stem files out of any song

Audiomanix’s Xtrax Stems promises to do something rather impressive: take any stereo or mono song and separate it into its component drum, vocal and remaining musical components. So, the mixed track ends up in three parts.

The extraction process is fully automatic, though there are four cloud-based algorithms that enable you to tailor the separation. The software is designed for DJs, producers and remixers, though Audionamix also suggests that it could be useful for musicians who want to practise - you could ‘turn off’ the vocals or drums, for example, and then play along.

On the downside, the software is Mac only and there doesn’t appear to be a demo, but there is a $74 introductory price that applies up until the end of 13 December. Find out more on the Audionamix website.