Antares releases Auto-Tune Pro, a revamped version of the classic pitch correction plugin

There are plenty of pitch correction plugins out there, but Auto-Tune remains by far the most famous, with its name having transcended the world of music production. Now Antares has released Auto-Tune Pro - the successor to Auto-Tune 8 that was announced at the NAMM Show - which offers a new interface that streamlines the workflow.

Whether you’re in Automatic or Graphical mode, Auto-Tune Pro is designed to help you to work “faster and smarter”. There’s automatic key detection via the Auto-Key feature, ARA support for compatible VST3 DAWs, and a new Settings menu that houses commonly-used preferences for session-specific settings.

There’s also MIDI CC control of parameters in Automatic Mode and HiDPI support for Retina and other high-resolution displays. A Classic mode can be used if you want to recreate the Auto-Tune 5 sound.

Auto-Tune Pro is available now in VST/AU/AAX formats priced at $399, with upgrade packages being offered to registered users. You can download a demo, too.

Head on over to the Antares website for more.